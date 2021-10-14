UK Man Visits 51 Pubs in 9 Hours, Hopes to Set New Guinness World Record

People do all sorts of weird things to get their name registered in the Guinness World Records. We won’t talk about these records because the list is just too long. But did you know that visiting a pub could make you a record holder? Well, a British man claimed to have created a new “world record” by visiting 51 pubs in nearly 9 hours, and that's not all, he did everything without getting too drunk. According to the BBC, Matt Ellis had to drink at least 125 ml at each pub to stand a chance to break the Guinness World Record. He mainly drank orange juice and diet Coke “out of respect” for his health in addition to four pints of beer. Matt attempted this record to draw people's attention to the plight of nightclubs hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matt, who is involved in the wine business, said that he is a great fan of pubs, their contribution to society and the camaraderie you can enjoy in them. So, he wanted to encourage people to go down to their local pub and support the community.

But before he went on his pub-hopping trail, Matt ate a full English breakfast to line his stomach. He spent an average of four minutes at each pub and went for quickly serviceable drinks instead of the complex ones.

Matt reportedly drank 6.3 litres during this pub crawl and by the end of it, he could only feel liquid in his belly. His pub trail was monitored by two independent witnesses which is a must for getting verified by Guinness World Records.

Matt has submitted his request for verification and is now awaiting a reply. While there is no current record holder for most pubs visited by individuals in 25 hours, a group of 13 people managed to drink at 250 bars in 24 hours to set a team record in September 2011. If Matt's record gets verified by Guinness World Records, he might be the first individual to achieve such a feat.

