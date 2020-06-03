UK Man was Half-way Through His Haircut, But Cops Raided the Salon and Held the Hair Dresser

The outbreak of coronavirus has changed the way of living for people across the world. During the lockdown period, most salons, much like other businesses, were shut.

But this person from Lancashire has even more bizarre story to share. He visited the salon amidst the lockdown, but the hairdresser was held by the police for violating lockdown rules. All this when the person's haircut was midway!

The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the short clip, one can also see other people also waiting for their haircut. Nobody in the clip can be seen wearing a mask or practicing social distancing.

Salons across the world have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As far as India is concerned various reports suggest that they suffered huge losses in the past two months. Many employees working in the grooming industry have also lost their jobs due to the ongoing pandemic.

In fact, some people have also decided to cut their hair at home. Many celebrities too have shared videos of themselves doing their haircut or getting it done by their partners.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had taken to Instagram to share a series of photos in which he can be seen cutting his curly hair all by himself, while Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli was given a haircut by his wife and actress Anushka Sharma.



