UK Man Who Accidentally Dumped Bitcoin Worth Rs 3,000 Crore is Still Looking for it

James Howell is probably going down in history for having gotten into one of the most unfortunate self-inflicted accidents. Back in 2013, he accidentally threw away a hard drive containing £300 million (currently £340 million) worth of Bitcoin, and naturally, he’s still looking for it. As per a report by The Sun, the 36-year-old now has a full consortium of experts to look for the hard drive that’s buried under piles of trash in the landfill in UK’s Newport, where he had accidentally dumped it. The IT worker told The Sun that the Newport City Council was refusing him permission to search the landfill even though he had offered them a quarter of any fortune. The aforementioned “consortium of experts" now includes Ontrack, a data-recovery firm that had once been hired by NASA. The firm said that if the hard drive has not cracked, there is a big chance that most of Howell’s fortune can be recovered.

The Bitcoin website reported that Howell now has in place a plan spanning 12 months. It involves searching the landfill using X-Ray scanning devices and Artificial Intelligence technology. He told The Sun that the Bitcoin in the dump, currently worth £340 million, might hit a billion by the time council officials act. “I have put together a full consortium of experts in the field to refute all of the claims that the council has said it has concerns over," Howell told the publication.

The council’s apprehension is regarding the cost of the recovery mission if the hard disk is ultimately found to be unrecoverable. Howell, on the other hand, says the issue would be covered in a signed contract. It all began back in 2013 when Howell was cleaning out his office and happened to toss the hard drive, which was then thrown to the tip by his former partner.

Among other Cryptocurrency woes, unidentified hackers stole a whopping 2,100 BTC ($118,500,000) and 151 ETH ($679,000) worth of cryptocurrency tokens from a blockchain company called BadgerDAO recently, and now the company is begging them politely to return the funds. Earlier this year, cryptocurrency platform Poly Network lost $600 million to hackers. Their open letter to the hackers, posted on Twitter, was even more emotive than BadgerDAO’s. It addressed them as “Dear hacker" and held a similar request to establish direct communication.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.