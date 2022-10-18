UK Man, Who Couldn't Get Dentist Appointment For 10 Years, Pulls Out His Teeth

If you think that our healthcare system is not up to the mark, you will be surprised to know about the insanely long waiting time to get an appointment at the British National Health Service. And you will be left even more baffled by the step a man took out of frustration of not getting a dentist’s appointment for 10 whole years.

According to a report in The Mirror, 50-year-old David Sergeant, a former butcher by profession, failed to get a dentist’s appointment from the NHS to get his tooth removed after waiting for an entire decade. Ultimately, he was left disgruntled by the lengthy waiting period and lost faith, particularly since he was suffering from a toothache that only worsened with time. David decided to take the matter into his own hands and resorted to pulling out his own teeth.

Left with no option, he gradually began loosening his painful tooth over time. He drank a few beers right before pulling it out, and then he took Ibuprofen to ease the pain. He then repeated the process with his other painful teeth as well.

David, who has been severely impacted by a cost of living problem, reportedly has been collecting Disability Living Allowance. He does, however, occasionally struggle to pay his bills or even to buy food for Ash, his dog. He has very few options for getting the required dental care given his financial circumstances.

David says that a private dentist was ruled out since he could not afford one and the NHS was certainly not helping, prompting him to take the extreme step.

“I wait until the tooth is loose and then loosen it and loosen it and loosen it and pull it out myself. I have used pliers in the past, like big ones, but most of the time I just use my fingers,” he said.

The NHS cautions against self-treatment and requests that anyone in need of assistance phone the NHS 111 number or a nearby dentistry practice. According to the NHS, measures have been implemented that will allow practices to accept more patients.

