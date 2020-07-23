UK Man Who Got Pokemon Cards as Birthday Gift in 1999 Sells Them for Rs 33 Lakh at Auction

Remember collecting Pokemon cards when you were a kid? Most 90s kids will remember their wad of Pokemon cards stashed in a sock or preserved carefully in boxes stowed away in the attic. But when 13-year-old Nigel Brooks has gifted the complete collection of 103 Pokemon cards, he had never imagined that one day it would earn his a fortune of Ra 33 lakh.

That's exactly what happened with Brooks, who is now 34 and a father of three.

The Birmingham resident had been gifted a pack of collectors' edition Pokemon cards by his mother at the age of 13 after he defended his little brother, who was seven at the time from bullies who tried to snatch his best cards. The present also doubled as a birthday gift. Brooks, who was not even a fan of Pokemon, stowed away the collection which at the time cost £300 (or Rs 28,000 INR approximately).

The then 13-year-old had not found the present interesting and had stowed it away at his house until he rediscovered them, years later, at age 34. Turned out, his card collection was the mother of all Pokemon card collections.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the collection was valued at an estimated £35,000 (Rs 33,28,000 approximately) and was dubbed the "holy grail" of card collections for serious Pokemon fans.

Time to dig out that old card set?