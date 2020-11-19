UK Man Who is Allergic to 5G Connections and Electricity Lives 'Like a Prisoner' in His House

Mobile phones have become an integral part of our lives. In a short span, they have grown from basic mobile communication devices to the varied app based multi- functionality features they offer at present. With the constant need to stay in touch with each other and advancements in communication development, there has been a big spike in the number of mobile towers cropping up in cities all over, facilitating the same.

But the increased number of mobile base stations has also its downside with varied levels of radiation it emits, which has proved how it affects life around them. One such case of human suffering from the ill effects of the mobile tower radiation has surfaced recently.

According to a report in Times Now, Bruno Berrick from the UK believes that he is allergic to electricity and 5G connections. The 48-year-old, due to his condition, says he lives ‘like a prisoner’ in his own house. Due to the peculiar condition, he is building a special outhouse in his bungalow’s garden to live in.

He was diagnosed with the symptoms four years ago and eventually, he realised that he was suffering from a rare condition called Electromagnetic hypersensitivity or Electrosensitivity. He also tested positive for pesticide poisoning. According to experts, 4 per cent of British population claim to suffer from it.

Bruno, recalling his symptoms, said he used to experience burning sensations, tiredness, popping in the head and even weight loss. As his house is equipped with internet, wi-fi and smart TV, it started affecting his well-being altogether. He drastically lost a lot of weight from 15 stone (approx. 95 kg) to 10 and a half stone (approx. 66 kg).

Bruno said that all the people who brag on the television and newspapers that mobile tower radiation have no serious effect on humans should meet him first. Calling them as ‘5G idiots’, he asked them to put him in front of a mobile phone or electricity device to see what it does to him. “Nobody can say it doesn’t affect you because I’m living proof,” he added.

He started to follow advice of a person suffering from the same problem while he was attending a seminar in Brighton, UK. Bruno chose to stay away from mobile phones, wi-fi and electricity for some time. To facilitate the same and to avoid inconvenience, his partner and three daughters Stopped watching television and using room heaters, lights most of the time. He plans to spend the winter in the outhouse so that his family could use electrical appliances and phones in the house.