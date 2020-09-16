UK Man Who Sent a Banana to Black Man's Table at a Pub Charged for Racist Hate Crime

A man who had had a banana sent over to a black man at a pub in London, the United Kingdom in November last year has been found to be guilty of a racist hate crime.

Louie Kincella, 20, and a resident of Mottingham, was found guilty under the Public Order Act last Friday by Bexley Magistrate's Court. Kincella has been fined with £1,200. (Rs 1,14,390 approximately).

The incident in question occurred in November 2019 when 25-year-old Mark D'arcy-Smith visited The Richmal Crompton pub in Bromley, south-east London. Smith was having a drink with a work colleague and was appalled when a waiter brought forth an unpeeled banana on a plate along with a receipt.

While Kincella later said that he had sent the banana over to Smith as a joke, the incident left Smith and his friend scarred as they were sure that sending the banana - which has traditionally been used in racist attacks against black people by way of symbolising them as uncivilized apes - was a racially motivated act.

While the Weatherspoons pub refused to take Smith's complaints seriously at the time, the victim did not give up and approached the police with a formal complaint. After an intensive and "painstaking" investigation, cops at the Scotland Yard were able to identify the accused.

It turned out that while Kincella, who was also present at the bar, had not made the order for the banana in person (which is why the pub employees could not initially figure out where the order came from) but through the Weatherspoons app which allows users to place orders remotely.

Kincella, who was arrested on August 17, was charged with the hate crime on April 3. Detective Inspector Stuart Hart, head of the Safeguarding Team at the Met Police, told media that though hate crimes were traditionally underreported, the Met took them very seriously indeed.

Following the verdict, Smith said that he felt "like a massive weight was lifted" from his chest.

He even took to Facebook to share the update along with a banana with a side of some friendly advice - "Don't be racist".