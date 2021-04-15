UK Man Recalls When He Mailed Himself Back Home from Australia in 1965

Most of the people romanticise the idea of moving abroad for studies or work so much that they forget that there are some who suffer from homesickness as well. Back in 1964, one Welshman was yearning for his home so much that he finally decided to ship himself back to his home country. This is the story of Brian Robson, who grew up in Cardiff, Wales and decided to apply for a job in the Victorian Railways in the 1960s, which operated much of the rail transport in Australia’s Victoria state at the time. However, little did the 19-year-old Brian know that the arduous journey from Wales, which was half a globe’s tour from Tehran, New Delhi, Singapore, Jakarta and Sydney to finally Melbourne, would leave him yearning for his simple life in Cardiff.

CNN report mentions how Robson discovered that the hostel he had been allocated had a rat-infested room. Even before he started his job, Robson decided immediately that he did not want to stay in Australia. Speaking to CNN, he said that once he had made up his mind, nothing was going to change it and he was quite adamant on coming back home. Robson worked in Melbourne for nearly seven months and after that, he quit both the job and the hostel.Having little money to afford his return trip to home, Robson worked on a cheaper but dangerous plan. He decided to smuggle himself onto a plane in a small box and travel back in the cargo hold. CNN reports that with the help of his two hostel mates John and Paul, Robsonbought a wooden box measuring 30 x 26 x 38 inches and spent nearly a month planning things out with his two friends.

John and Paul made sure that there was enough room inside for both Robson and his luggage, which he was determined to take along with him. The man also carried some necessary items like a pillow, torch, bottle for water, bottle for urine, and tiny hammer to force open the crate once he would reach London. He took this journey and reached back home in 1965 and now wishes to reconnect with his two friends who helped him in this miraculous escape.

