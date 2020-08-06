UK Man's Romantic Proposal Went up in Smoke as Candles He Lit to Set Mood Burnt His House Down

Most of us want to have that perfect, grand wedding proposal story. But sometimes, grand plans can lead to grand and even dangerous failures as a British man recently found out at the expense of his own home while popping the question.

Seemingly a romantic by nature, a man in the United Kingdom had planned the perfect proposal for his girlfriend. Everything had been planned to perfection - balloons, candles and a ring. The venue was the man's own home. The candles made the ambiance just right.

The sweet surprise, however, soon turned into a nightmare for the expecting groom-to-be as the candles he had planed to set the mood ended up burning his entire down down to ashes.

The incident was narrated online by the office of the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Department, who also took the moment to caution others about fancy proposals or celebration plans involving flammable items without following proper fire-safety protocol.

The thread started with the message, “Look closely. What do you see? That’s right, hundreds of tea light candles! Candle.” They went on to write, “Want to know what happened here? We thought you did. It involves a romantic proposal that didn’t quite go to plan and includes an important lesson around candle use.”

The boy, who’s name has been kept hidden, lit the candles, put up balloons and a ring at place as he stepped out to take his girlfriend to his home. However, when they returned back, the whole house turned into ashes. However, there is a surprise.

“Fortunately, our firefighters dealt with the fire quickly and nobody was injured. As a bonus, she said YES!” the tweet read.

The thread came with three important messages. It mentioned, “As romantic as they are, and as much as we all love 'em, candles can be SO dangerous".

The department further cautioned users set on using candles nonetheless to make sure they extinguish candles properly after using them, not putting them near flammable items such as curtains and NEVER leave hundreds of tea-lights unattended.

But the good news? Well, she said yes.