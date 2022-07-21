UK Man's Unique Idea To Become Millionaire Involves Showing Pics Of His Filthy Feet

The number of millionaires around the world has reached 56.1 million in 2021, says a report. Many among these have amassed fortunes through inventing, investing etc. Keeping these methods aside, George Woodville from Cambridge wants to earn money by showing photos of his filthy feet. To achieve this ambition, George has thrown away all the pairs of shoes he owned after going on a family holiday.

According to a report by Daily Mail, he went on a family vacation to Plymouth last October. During this vacation, George began to question the idea of wearing shoes. He discovered the barefoot movement online which argues that not wearing shoes can increase foot strength and flexibility.

This motivated him to not wear shoes. Now, George goes to nightclubs, restaurants and supermarkets barefoot. However, he washes his feet while stepping in the dog’s poop.

The best thing about this initiative started by George is getting immense success in their career. His TikTok fans flooded him with a lot of messages asking for pictures of his feet. He had to start an OnlyFans feet-based account for this purpose. With such unprecedented success, George feels that showing pictures of grubby feet can be his primary source of income.

George feels it is amazing that he could pay bills by showing pictures of his feet, he told Daily Mail. George feels confident enough that he can become a millionaire by earning a lot of money in the next five years. As of now, he could only earn Rs 9,600 in the first month on his OnlyFans account. Still, he is quite hopeful of making a lot more money in future. This is owing to the requests he receives on TikTok.

Apart from the money factor, another thing which motivates him not to wear shoes is the liberation that comes with it. George feels at peace when not wearing shoes. In conversation with Daily Mail, he talked about not wearing shoes till death.

