UK Millionaire Sues His Sweeper Friend for Not Returning Rs 1.9 Crore, Wins Case

A millionaire from the UK sued his street sweeper friend for not returning a loan of £200,000 (roughly Rs 1.90 crore) he lent ten years ago and won the case. Simon Denyer, who works as a street cleaner for Guildford Borough Council, is now liable to pay the money he received from his multi-millionaire friend, John Rankin Cornforth, between 2012 and 2014.

Cornforth and Denyer met during a new year’s party, back in 1979. Since then, they became “drinking buddies.” As time passed, Cornforth’s trajectory of wealth went upwards, while Denyer’s trajectory took the opposite direction.

Cornforth’s father passed away and left a fortune for him to inherit, whereas Denyer faced hardships, including an ugly divorce. Cornforth lent Denyer a sum of £26,300 (approx Rs 25 lakh) to cover the cost of his divorce, combined with a sum of £50,000 (around Rs 47.5 lakh) for divorce settlement with Denyer’s wife. He also lent him £125,000 (approx Rs 1.18 crore) to pay off the flat’s mortgage, as reported by The Sun.

All these transactions, according to Cornforth, were based on trust and he believed that Denyer would pay him back. But with no return of his money in sight, he decided to drag his friend to the court to retrieve his money, along with ten years’ interest. According to Denyer, the money he took for the divorce settlements was indeed a loan but claims that the sum received to pay off the mortgage was “a gift” from Cornforth.

Cornforth negated the claims saying all money was given to Denyer as a loan. Lawyers from both parties argued in court with Cornforth’s lawyer saying that Denyer betrayed his client while Denyer’s lawyer argued that there was no written agreement that the sum was a loan and that his client is not that well-off to pay the amount.

The court ruled that Denyer is liable to pay Cornforth the sum he paid for the mortgage with interest. Whereas, the sum Denyer got for the divorce bills will be exempted from any interest.

