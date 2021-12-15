UK Minister Claims Credit for 'Alerting' World About Omicron, Twitter Begs to Differ

Ever since the emergence of Omicron, scientists and medical experts across the world have been scrambling to understand the severity of the new variant of Covid-19. And while it is widely known now that the world was warned about the new variant by South African scientists, a recent video of a UK minister has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. UK health minister Sajid Javid in parliament was seen declaring in a parliament session that UK was the country that had alerted the world about the coronavirus’ new variant. Javid was called out on Twitter for his blatant lie by residents of his country as well over handling of the covid-19 as well as the audacity to lie about something like this.

Former English player Kevin Pietersen retweeted a clip of UK minister Sajid Javid where he is seen answering another lawmaker from the opposition who had spoken just before him.

Javid is seen saying in the clip, " There is no other country in the world that is better at surveillance of these variant. May I remind the honourable gentleman that it was the UK that alerted the world to the threat of Omicron."

The Labour party MP John Spellar is seen gesturing to disagree with Javid as he continues with his address at the parliament.

Javid’s response came after Spellar before him had asked question about the UK government’s handling of the Covid-19 cases emerging due to the new variant. “Covid is now endemic and variants will probably be returning for years, if not decades.

“In that case, surely by now, instead of the erratic response we see we should have a well-prepared plan of action and chain of command ready to be activated as soon as a new variant is detected, as well as enough supplies and trained personnel to embrace it," Spellar had said.

Javid’s answer was not taken kindly to by Twitter users who accused of trying to steal ‘credit’ in behalf of UK from South Africa who informed the world of the variant.

The video shared by Pietersen was originally shared by a South African native.

Check out some of the comments here:

Are the lies being told here based on misinformation, or the need for the UK to continue to take credit for the contributions of South Africa, whilst exploiting our time, money, resources and subjecting our people to harsh conditions? 200 years later we are having the same convo— Taryn Isaacs De Vega (@tarynisaacs) December 15, 2021

Seriously @sajidjavid you disrespected the UK parliament with the fictitious claim that the UK alerted the world to #omicron!— Lloyd Jones (@lloydrjones) December 14, 2021

The brilliant South African scientists alerted the world @sajidjavid What you did was panic and disrupt many, many people's holiday plans, them having to cancel flights, hotels,and more. Add the ones who did come to the UK, the outrageous £2750 quarantine cost😡— JustJude (@judebax) December 14, 2021

Tell @sajidjavid that South Africa is not a UK colony anymore 🤭🤭🤭— Leo Bombayage 🇿🇦 🇳🇱🇩🇪 (@LeoBombayage) December 14, 2021

I didn't know parliament sessions in the UK was for doing standup comedy.— Poppy_Seed (@Ani_Seed27) December 14, 2021

This is just typical! England found omicron and has best scientists just like they were better in RWC2019 and BIL2021 and they weren't and won F1 championship and didn't… What's next? Did you win SA jukskei champs in 1996 too?— Brend (@Moelikhyd) December 15, 2021

Aaaaah @sajidjavid are you not embarrassed for spewing lies knowing very well that SA alerted the world first? You banned us and now you want to take the credit. Iintloni maan please!— Kholi (@Kholi_Zokwe) December 14, 2021

South Africa discovered and alerted the world of the omicron variant . The UK imposed unjustified travel bans— Still we rise (@FediZA) December 14, 2021

Javid then went on to inform that the country has seen 4,713 confirmed cases of Omicron. On Monday, UK PM Borish Johnson had confirmed that at least 1 person had died due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The country has also launched a booster shot programme to limit the spread of the new variant.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.