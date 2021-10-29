UK Model Spends Rs 7 Lakh on Matching Outfits For Her Pet Pomeranians

A 20-year-old model from Ashford, Kent, England, is turning heads on social media, thanks to her twinning with her two Pomeranian canines in matching outfits. However, the thing that is boggling netizens’ minds is that she spent £7,000, or roughly Rs 7.25 lakhs, on their outfits. Lauren Knight is the owner of a pet boutique and dress store ‘Ro & Friends,’ and loves to dress her two Pomeranian dogs-cum-models, Mimi, who is five, and Milo, who is two years old. Lauren leaves no stone unturned in dressing her dog models in matching outfits and accessories, and also twins with the two frequently. Mimi and Milo have their own cupboard where all their outfits are kept and have a personal wardrobe too. “I started using Mimi and Milo as models for clothes and accessories when I opened my pet boutique. I found that people on Instagram loved the pictures that came out with us in dresses. So, I kept dressing them up,” Lauren told Daily Mail.

Lauren mentioned that both the dogs, especially Mimi, the elder one, love dressing up. “They both love wearing clothes. Mimi will come to me and sit there for me to put clothes on him in the morning,” she added.

Lauren’s pet boutique, Ro & Friends, offers a myriad of accessories and wearables for dogs, including some designer dupes like Chewy Vuitton, Poochi, Pawda, Dogior, Furdi, etc.

According to Lauren, the two dogs own more than 400 items dedicated to kitting them up. “If it’s raining, I will put them in a raincoat, if it is cold outside, I will put them in a jumper. We love to match our outfits,” Lauren said. Spending such a lavish amount on dogs is not a new game for Lauren. She spent an equally hefty amount when she bought the two Pomeranians. While Milo cost Lauren £1,000, or more than Rs.1 lakh, Mimi cost Lauren a whopping £6,000, or around Rs 6.2 lakh.

