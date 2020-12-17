UK Model Who Calls Herself 'Animal Lover' Sparks Anger after Sporting Real Fox Fur Coat on Instagram

Katie Price recently posed in a coat made of what appears to be real fox fur. The post shared online resulted in attracting criticism from animal lovers from far and beyond. Moreover, a leading animal charity blasted the former glamour model for promoting real fox fur on social media. Katie has further garnered criticism for describing herself as ‘an animal lover’.

The 42-year-old took to her official social media handle to share a photo of herself wrapped up in a seemingly genuine fur cardigan. Beaming for the camera in a lengthy fox-fur, Katie also shared a supplementary post for her clothing item on Instagram stories. The material of the black hood can be seen in the picture with the fluffier grey trim standing out.

Katie captioned the photo on Instagram, "@lanes_of_fur_london My B for Beautiful Handmade Fur from Lanes Of Fur London! Get your stunning Handmade pieces for that special person in your life for Christmas #LanesOfFurLondon#Christmas.”

The now-deleted snap of Katie snuggling up in the fox fur cardigan did less to avoid fury. The model’s best attempts to evade opinions on her promotions of fur by turning comments off also led to several reactions of angry users who accused her of promoting animal cruelty. The mum-of-five cardigan as per the brand's own page confirms the coat is made out of real fox fur and wool is priced under a whopping £300. The brand’s catalogue also has hats adorned with raccoon fur bobbles and coats made out of crocodile skin.

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) reacted to Katie’s promotional post with a formal statement. As per the report in Entertainment Daily, PETA director Elisa Allen said, “Katie Price turns a deaf ear and a blind eye to the fact that animals feel pain and people have moved on from wearing fur. The list of stars who reject fur has never been longer, making Price look totally out of touch (sic.)”

A few months ago, Katie was slammed by PETA after her dog, which was meant as a present on her daughter’s birthday, was found dead. The animal rights organisation asserted that the death of three dogs and a horse on Katie’s watch within a few years of time indicates her irresponsible behaviour. Katie also tried to sell off two cats via Instagram before. The organisation urged not to permit Katie to acquire any further animals and buy cuddly toys instead.