UK Mom Sets Record for 'Fastest Labour' as She Gives Birth to Baby in 27 Seconds

Becoming a mother is a very special feeling for those who want to embrace motherhood.But the labour pain experienced by women while delivering a baby is considered as one of the most unbearable pain in the world. It is being said that the labour pain is equals to the breaking of many bones together. However, a UK woman did not experience this pain as she delivered a baby in just 27 seconds. It is being hailed as the world’s fastest delivery of a human baby.

In just one push, Sophie Bugg (29) has given birth to her daughter in 27 seconds at her home in Basingstoke, Hampshire. She was 38 weeks pregnant. According to media reports, she went to the toilet in the middle of the night. In less than a minutes later, she was having her baby. Her husband Chris (32) was in the home at that time and baby fell directly into his lap.

“She was ridiculously fast! One moment I’m texting my friend on the toilet and seconds later, I’ve got a baby in my arms,” mother of three children, Sophie was quoted as saying by Daily Mail

She did not experience any pain while delivering the baby. In the night, she went tothe washroom after she felt like she needed to go for a poo. After sitting on the toilet seat, she pushed for a poo, however she realized it was not from behind. Then, she put her hand between her legs and the baby’s head was completely out.

Sophie shouted to her partner for help. She came outside the toilet and stood on the top of the stairs, and did one push after which baby was out in her husband’s lap.

Baby Millie was born into her dad Chris’s arms on March 23 and, despite her quick arrival, was safe and well.

