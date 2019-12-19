UK Museum Exhibits 3,500-Year-Old Disposable Cup Which May Have Been Used to Serve Wine

A museum in the United Kingdom will exhibit two cups made in the time difference of about 3,500 years.

One of the two cups that will be displayed is of clay, while the other one is made of paper discards, made sometime in the 1990s.

According to a report by Washington Post, researchers believe that the cup made out of clay may have held wine before it was thrown out after an ancient party on the island of Crete in Greece.

Both the cups have things in common feel experts, who say that they represent the single-use dishes, a few centuries apart.

Curator of the exhibition, Julia Farley was reported as saying that the Minoans dumped thousands of the clay vessels once they started to make an advanced Bronze Age civilization marked by palaces, written language and lavish art.

The exhibition at the British Museum in London will be open to visitors the upcoming week. The staff of the museum expects that the cups would leave visitors thinking about the rising consequences of our love for the disposable.

The Minoan cup that will be on display came to the museum in the 1950s. It was excavated by a man with the fitting name of John Valentine Salvage, the report mentioned Farley as saying.

The curator further said that the small, brown ceramic cup is not that visually compelling, but she said that discards can tell people more about everyday lives than magnificent marble sculptures and goldwork.

The British Museum, in a statement, said that it is trying to reduce its impact on the environment by recycling or burning waste and converting it to electricity. It further stated that over 90 per cent of the display materials at the upcoming exhibition are recycled from another event.

The exhibition will be on till February 23 in a single room of the museum.

