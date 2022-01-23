UK Neighbourhood Terrorised by Mystery Man Ringing Doorbells at Midnight

It used to be fun when, as kids, we would ring the doorbell of the houses in the neighbourhood and then run away, breaking into laughter. However, if a grown man does the same activity, and that too, during the midnight hours, it would be far from funny. An unidentified man has left people flabbergasted, and a tad bit scared as he rings the doorbell of the houses every week in the wee hours of the day for reasons yet unknown. The mystery man comes every Thursday and rings the doorbells of people’s doors between 2 AM and 4 AM.

The law enforcement officials at the market town of Stroud, Gloucestershire, England, have been on the lookout for the man and recently released a video of the man in action. The odd action-performing man is reported to often come more than once in a day.

“This is causing a lot of alarm and distress to the victims. We are seeking information from residents who might see anyone which is out of the ordinary and acting suspicious, a description, direction of travel and if they are using a car,” the Police Community Support Officer appointed in the area, told Daily Mail.

Another official who is close to the matter said that a member of the community approached the local Neighbourhood Engagement Vehicle and reported that an unknown man had been ringing the doorbell and then walking away. The police officials have dispersed public appeals through notices and verbal engagements for any leads that could help identify the man.

This is not the first time that an incident involving doorbells, an unidentified man, and a bizarre activity has surfaced. Earlier this week, an incident was reported where a man, touted as ‘The Phantom Farter,’ came up to people’s door and broke wind in front of the smart doorbells attached to the door’s frame.

