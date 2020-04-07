BUZZ

2-MIN READ

UK Netizens Call on Nation to 'Clap for Boris' as PM Johnson Battles Coronavirus in ICU

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Reuters)

Many came forward to express their concerns about his health and wished Johnson a speedy recovery.

  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 4:56 PM IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened and he has been receiving oxygen treatment since. As reports of Johnson receiving ventilation went viral on the news, social media was full of outpourings of grief and solidarity for him.

And some of his followers and well-wishers from social media even started a "Clap for Boris" campaign, calling on the nation to applaud the PM at 8 pm on Tuesday by clapping together.

However, some felt that the clapping for Boris movement would hijack the #ClapForNHS campaign that had been doing the rounds to commemorate health workers fighting coronavirus in the UK. Nevertheless, everyone including world leaders and citizens wished him a speedy recovery.

Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday night and had been undergoing tests after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms, including a high temperature, for more than 10 days.

Downing Street had said he was in good spirits and still in charge, though his condition deteriorated in the early evening and he was transferred at about 1800 GMT to an intensive care unit - where the most serious cases are treated - at St Thomas' hospital in central London.

