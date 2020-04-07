UK Netizens Call on Nation to 'Clap for Boris' as PM Johnson Battles Coronavirus in ICU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened and he has been receiving oxygen treatment since. As reports of Johnson receiving ventilation went viral on the news, social media was full of outpourings of grief and solidarity for him.

Many came forward to express their concerns about his health and wished him a speedy recovery.

Henley Manor Care Home want to wish the Prime Minister, @BorisJohnson a speedy recovery!#GetWellBoris #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/zWPobttGPx — Henley Manor Care Home (@HCH_Henley) April 7, 2020

And some of his followers and well-wishers from social media even started a "Clap for Boris" campaign, calling on the nation to applaud the PM at 8 pm on Tuesday by clapping together.

8pm TONIGHT #ClapForBoris 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏



Let’s have a national round of applause for our Prime Minister as he fights this awful virus. 👏



We need you back at the helm, leading our country. As you do so brilliantly! 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧



Get well soon #BorisJohnson ! 💪🙏💙 #BackBoris pic.twitter.com/rammXHudHy — Holly Whitbread (@HollyLWhitbread) April 7, 2020

I've never felt this way about a politician before - this man has reached out to so many ppl in a rare way. Your majority and even many of your critics are rooting for you to win this battle, dear PM @BorisJohnson - the people care 💙💙💙 #ClapForBoris #PrayForBoris pic.twitter.com/IuIvHCVvaV — LizaUK (@LizaUK3) April 7, 2020

Let's show our support for our elected Prime Minster, Boris Johnson, tonight! ❤️

Put your political views aside and come together at 8pm tonight (7th April 2020) where the country will #ClapForBoris. 👏 pic.twitter.com/mAjcR8egT4 — Four Point Digital (@FourPointUK) April 7, 2020

#ClapForBoris



TOMORROW. 8PM.



Let’s show our Prime Minister that we are all behind him! He needs us now more than ever.



Stay strong Boris!



RT and spread the word! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/eh6sxOBKFI — Louis Stedman-Bryce (@Lstedmanbryce) April 6, 2020

Come on Boris, u can get through this nightmare. #clapforboris https://t.co/gLQtvga4bc — Sumit Agarwal (@sumit_int) April 6, 2020

However, some felt that the clapping for Boris movement would hijack the #ClapForNHS campaign that had been doing the rounds to commemorate health workers fighting coronavirus in the UK. Nevertheless, everyone including world leaders and citizens wished him a speedy recovery.

Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday night and had been undergoing tests after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms, including a high temperature, for more than 10 days.

Downing Street had said he was in good spirits and still in charge, though his condition deteriorated in the early evening and he was transferred at about 1800 GMT to an intensive care unit - where the most serious cases are treated - at St Thomas' hospital in central London.