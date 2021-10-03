UK NGO Organises Adoption Day for Chickens, Saves Them From Slaughter

A United Kingdom-based non-profit is urging people to adopt chickens for the resettlement of hard-working hens. The British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) is organising an adoption day on October 9, Saturday in Hampshire, and has appealed to the common public to save these ex-commercial chickens from getting slaughtered, reported Daily Echo. BHWT founder Jane Howorth MBE said chickens are rarely considered pets, but in fact, they have similar personalities like cats and dogs. She added that people realise the actual worth of these animals once they rehome them.

“Once people welcome hens into their family, they get to see what amazing, curious, funny little creatures they really are and can’t believe they didn’t do it sooner,” Jane was quoted as saying by the media outlet. “Time and time again, the feedback we have from people who rehome our hens is how much they love them.”

According to the official website of BHWT, the organisation has rehomed more than 8.50 lakh hens since 2005 when the non-profit was established. Nearly 10,000 people come forward every year to give these ex-commercial chickens a new and safe home.

Jane further said that the hens don’t need a huge garden or a farm to live, but can simply thrive in a “good-sized area” and a “big heart”. The hens may not be as good looking as cats or dogs, but once saved, they have so much love to give, she said, while adding that these animals would also cuddle and play with their owners.

The BHWT website says that Jane was honoured with the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2016 for her “tireless work in raising awareness of commercial laying hens helping to bring about the ban on battery cages in 2012”.

