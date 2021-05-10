UK Partygoers Brave Bad Weather to Hit Beer Pubs, Have Downed Several Million Litres Since Curbs Lifted

Britons braved cold temperatures and heavy rains and strong winds and hit the pub beer gardens over the weekend and despite the showers that lashed parts of the country in the start of the week, the revellers braved it all to go out and enjoy amid lockdown restrictions being eased. Weather reports said Wales was particularly wet and the Met Office issued yellow warning for rain in southern areas of the country. But nothing could quell partygoers’ enthusiasm who hit the pubs, sitting under umbrellas with friends and family.

The beer gardens, pubs, and restaurant patios were filled to the brim with people after the United Kingdom government eased COVID-19 restrictions last month after a long spread out lockdown. Saturday before last saw nearly 50,000 bars, pubs, and restaurants filled in England as it was Super Saturday Night in the country. Post the ease in COVID-19 restrictions, people drank 6 million pints (2.8 million litres) of beer in a day, Daily mail reported.

The partygoers thronged in large numbers to pubs and beer gardens. They made the most of their new-found freedoms on the first weekend since lockdown restrictions eased. In six months, it was the first opportunity for people to wine and dine with friends and family since November, the last time revelers could enjoy outdoor hospitality.

In England, beer gardens were re-opened as the country continued on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of Covid-19 lockdown.

Johnson called the easing of restrictions “a major step forward in the roadmap to freedom". He had promised to toast the latest easing with a celebratory pint at a pub beer garden – a year to the day since he left hospital after contracting Covid-19.

Britain has added India to its Covid-19 travel “red list", which effectively bans all travel from the country and makes a 10-day hotel quarantine compulsory for UK residents arriving from India. The decision came hours after the cancellation of Johnson’s visit to India next week due to a spike in coronavirus infections in India.

