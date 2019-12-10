Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

UK PM Boris Johnson Recreates 'Love Actually' Scene With a Brexit Twist

One by one he turned over the cards addressed to a woman he was trying to woo from across the threshold.

IANS

Updated:December 10, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UK PM Boris Johnson Recreates 'Love Actually' Scene With a Brexit Twist
Video grab. (Image credits: YouTube/ @Conservatives)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has recreated a scene from "Love Actually", the 2003 British Christmas-themed romantic comedy film, urging citizens to vote for his ruling Conservative Party in Thursday's general election.

In the party's final election broadcast on Monday night, Johnson recreated a famous scene from the movie and used a slideshow of billboards to hammer out his core messages, The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.

Clutching a pile of billboards and a stereo playing carols, the Prime Minister emulated the famous scene between actors Andrew Lincoln and Keira Knightly.

One by one he turned over the cards addressed to a woman he was trying to woo from across the threshold.

They read, "With any luck, by next year. We'll have Brexit done. If Parliament doesn't block it again. And we can move on.

"But for now let me say. Your vote has never been more important. The other guy could win."

"So you have a choice to make. 'Between a working majority. Or another gridlocked hung parliament."

"Arguing about Brexit. 'Until I look like this'," and showed a picture of a scruffy blonde sheepdog which prompted a the woman to laugh.

Johnson continued, "It's closer than you think. We only need nine more seats to get an election. And on 12th December. Your vote will make all the difference. Merry Christmas."

This latest Conservative broadcast asking people to "vote Conservative actually" comes after Johnson deployed another film reference to steer people away from Labour, reports The Daily Mail.

He said voters should swing behind the Conservatives to avoid waking up on Friday the 13 to see the "Nightmare on Downing Street - Prime Minister Jeremy Corbyn".

Although a Labour surge was closing the gap, Johnson was still the frontrunner.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram