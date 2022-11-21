UK PM Rishi Sunak Says 'Britain Knows What it Means to Fight for Freedom', Gets Schooled

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on his maiden visit to Ukraine since assuming office, assured the country of Britain’s continued support in their war against Russia. The Indian-origin Prime Minister posted a tweet expressing his support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but a comment he wrote about Britain raised eyebrows across the microblogging platform. “Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom. We are with you all the way @ZelenskyyUa," Sunak tweeted.

Given Britain’s infamy over its historical colonialism and the countries, like India, which fought for their independence, Sunak’s statement struck most people as gravely “ironic". Twitter users trolled the UK PM in good measure.

Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom.We are with you all the way @ZelenskyyUa Британія знає, що означає боротися за свободу. Ми з вами до кінця @ZelenskyyUa pic.twitter.com/HsL8s4Ibqa — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 19, 2022

Britain? Freedom? When did that happen ? https://t.co/7khzZ3lBeZ— Shafaat Ali (@iamshafaatali) November 20, 2022

When did British fight for freedom, bro? https://t.co/y6KGBT3e1T— Saadia Ahmed (@khwamkhwah) November 20, 2022

Sorry, what?? What was that first line again? https://t.co/7IHMbwgC7u— Varsha (@Varrsha2) November 20, 2022

Saudi Arabia Knows What It Means To Fight For Women's Rights— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 21, 2022

Irony died a quick death here. https://t.co/eDhnowIWug— Dev Varman (@MasterChiief117) November 20, 2022

hehe ….. yeah, it does. After all, Britain has seen dozens of countries fight for their freedoms from it. https://t.co/ea2i5rnlp5— ϽΓΣⱤẛ∁ ЯIƧIПG ƧΣΛƧ (@CholericCleric) November 21, 2022

“During today’s meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app after his meeting with Sunak. On Twitter, Zelenskyy said “with friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory".

“I am here today to say that the UK will continue to stand with you… until Ukraine has won the peace and security it needs and deserves," Sunak said in a press conference with Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Earlier, Sunak had extended his support for Ukraine at the G20 summit in Indonesia, while confirming a long-planned order for warships from BAE Systems (BAES.L). Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime would hear the chorus of global opposition to its actions, a Reuters report quoted him as saying.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here