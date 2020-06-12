UK Police Apologise after Backlash Over Video of Cops Stopping Black Couple for 'Driving on Road'

In wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, cops in Suffolk have issued in apology after a video of them harassing a black couple went viral in the United Kingdom.

In the video, two police officers from Suffolk Police can be seen misbehaving with a couple who were pulled over for "driving a motor vehicle on the road" on June 9.

As per reports, the couple identified as Ingrid Antoine-Onikoyi, 47, and her husband, Falil, 50, were pulled over on a road in Ipswich. The dup were asked for identification and "made to feel like criminals" by the cops.

In the video, one of the two white cops even goes on to accuse the couple of "jumping on the Black Lives Matter bandwagon" after they registered protest.

9 June 2020.

Two officers stopped a black couple & demanded they show their IDs because they were “driving a motor vehicle on a road”. (You read that right)



On 11 June, Suffolk Police issued an apology. pic.twitter.com/gTVcGNytzP — Uncle (@UncleKingso) June 12, 2020

The couple claims that they were stopped for "glancing" at a police car while driving on the road. On June 11, suffold Police issued an apology amid backlash on social media.

"Having looked at the issues raised by a large number of people, particularly regarding certain comments which were made on the video, we would like to apologise for the offence these have caused," the force said in a statement.

"The constabulary is very aware of the depth of feeling surrounding the events of the last few weeks and the issue of racism in our society".

"We always try to ensure we police all our communities with dignity, respect and fairness. Where those values are not met we will do everything we can to learn from that," the statement further added.

The video came in wake of anti-racism protests across the UK. Earlier in the month, a statue of slave trader Edward Colston was torn down in a town in southern England.

