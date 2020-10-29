UK Police Deliver Kebabs After Arresting Fast Food Delivery Driver for Drug Driving

A police officer in the United Kingdom handed over a meal to the customer after arresting the person who was originally supposed to deliver it. The incident that happened in Woodley, Berkshire, was shared on social media by the Twitter handle of TVP (Thames Valley Police) Roads Policing. They posted three pictures of two cars, a tyre and a delivery package.

They explained that the driver lied about the details of his documents because he did not have a driver’s license and car insurance. They also shared pictures of the car tyre which was worn off and said that the cord was exposed. Lastly, he was also driving under the influence of a drug, as per their tweet.

They also informed that he had a food delivery package in the car. While committing many offences and in his drugged state, he was going to deliver the middle eastern cuisine ‘kebabs’ to a customer.

The police said that one of them walked to the customer’s house, which was only three houses away, to deliver his meal.

A Twitter user named Mark commented on their post, “Would love to have seen the look on the face of the person you delivered the kebab to.”

Responding to him, the police handle said, “He was very appreciative and found it quite amusing!”

Another user named Adnan appreciated the police officers and said that he saw them on the street this afternoon.

Comparing UK police officers with that of the USA, a person gave an interesting response when he said that the latter would have eaten the kebabs and would have shot at the customer.

Indians also joined the conversation and imagined what their police would have done in a situation like this. A person said that Indian police would have eaten the kebabs and blamed it on the delivery guy.

LOL, In India policeman would have shared those kebab by themselves and blamed the delivery guy that he had eaten. — सड़कchhap কমریڈ (@thekedar_sb) October 29, 2020

Asif Ali, another commenter asked if the police received any tip for the delivery.