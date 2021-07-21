UK Police Discovers Cannabis Racket After Car Rams Into A House

After a car crashed into a house in Cardiff, United Kingdom, the local police found a small factory of cannabis inside the property. At first, the car crash was considered as an accident by the South Wales Police. But later when they explored the property to contact the owner of the partially damaged house, they found a plantation of cannabis and other tools to process the banned substance.

Sharing the photos from the accident site, the South Wales Police tweeted ‘surprisingly the owner was not home’ and ‘if they’d like to contact us and we can have a little chat about what was inside’.

It’s illegal in the UK to possess, grow, distribute or sell cannabis and any such activity without a valid license will attract imprisonment upto 14 years.

In the photos released by the South Wales Police Roads Policing Unit, a dark grey car can be seen which has rammed into the house. The large window of the house has been shattered along with a major portion of the wall, leaving the room exposed.

Inside the house, the police spotted a well-planned set up for cannabis processing, with lamps and heaters installed. A neighbour stated that when police arrived, they started knocking on the door instead of talking to the driver, which made him realize that something serious had happened.

Rowan, a university student, said, “The police came and I realized that something was up as the cops were knocking on the door first instead [of speaking to the driver]. Instead of talking to the people in the car that crashed into the house, they were bursting in, police were going in and ripping stuff up. I knew something more serious had happened."

The police will wait for the owner to come back, to investigate more into the cannabis production at the house.

