UK Police Dye Blue Lagoon Black to Make it 'Less Appealing' for Visitors during Quarantine

To prevent tourists, people, from venturing out to get a good view during coronavirus lockdown, the United Kingdom police have pulled an innovative trick to make sure that people don't throng to a picturesque location by altering the view.

In an unusual incident, The Buxton Police dyed the Blue Lagoon in Hurpy Hill, outskirts of Buxtar, in black colour to stop UK's Instagramerrs from thronging to the place.

Despite UK's PM Boris Johnson testing positive for coronavirus and asking people to stay at home, police said that people have not been following the lockdown strictly, and reports were received that people were still visiting the unused quarry in groups.

Swiftly swinging to actions, the police said that they attended the location and used water dye to make the site look "less appealing".

"However, the location is dangerous and this type of gathering is in contravention of the current instruction of the UK Government," said the police as per reports.

Taking to Facebook, the Buxton Police said, "Yesterday we received reports that people were congregating at the ‘Blue Lagoon’ in Harpur Hill, Buxton. No doubt this is due to the picturesque location and the lovely weather (for once!) in Buxton," adding, "However, as things stand, it has never been so important to discourage these types of gatherings."

According to a CNN report, this isn't the first time that the lagoon has been dyed black. Although it might look like a perfect getaway to tourists, but the contents of the water is said to be extremely toxic having a pH level of 11.3.

"Signs around the lagoon even warn tourists that the water contains cars, dead animals and trash. So police regularly dye the water to prevent people from swimming in it," stated the report.

This step of comes after UK reported a total of 19,522 coronavirus cases and 1,228 deaths as of Monday.

Earlier, PM Johnson had said that he would send out letters to 30 million households urging them to maintain social distancing and stay at home.





"We know things will get worse before they get better," he wrote in the letter. "But we are making the right preparations, and the more we all follow the rules, the fewer lives will be lost and the sooner life can return to normal."

