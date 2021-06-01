UK Pottery Artist's Intensely 'Colourful and Eccentric' Decorations on House Has Left it 'Unsellable'

We all put in our best efforts to make our house look clean and presentable to people. However, how would you feel if no one is willing to buy your house despite 30 years of efforts to make it look beautiful? Something similar happened to a 61-year-old artist who spent three decades transforming her cottage into a colorful life-size doll house, but all went down the drain as her eccentric decorations have deemed the house unsellable.

Mary Rose Young has been decorating her country cottage in Lydney in Gloucestershire, England, by hand-painting since she bought the shabby house in 1987 at just £30,000. In 2014, the house was put up for sale after her estate agent estimated its worth to be at least £250,000. However, her hopes soon burned to ashes when the colorful property didn’t receive the response from prospective buyers as she had expected, reports the Mirror.

Only one person came to check out the place which Young shares with her husband Phil Butcher, 62, a musician. However, describing the experience, Young described that the prospective buyer “left pretty quick.” Over last 27 years, Young had taken it upon herself to transform the plain-looking house into one straight out of a fairytale by turning every wall, floor, ceiling into her canvases, covered in bright colored polka dots, floral patterns and strips.

Despite no potential buyers, Young refuses to paint over her life’s work into more neutral tones by saying that she has made the house-cum-pottery workspace and gallery around her own life and her goal wasn’t to make it sellable. Stating that she loves her home with its lively and cheery aesthetic, she said the couple is living like “two children in a doll house,” and it’s like a playhouse for adults. Young had plans to open a boutique hotel nearby but that fell flat when no one turned up.

RELATED STORIES Italian Town With Over 900 Abandoned Houses is Selling Houses for 1 Euro

Young was expecting that the house might go to a “mad collector of her work”, but even the single person who visited the place only came out of curiosity. She claimed her house reflects her colorful personality, pointing out at her pink hair.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here