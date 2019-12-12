UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson 'Hides in Fridge' to Avoid TV Interview
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson had apparently hid in the fridge in order to avoid a TV interview.
Boris Johnson gestures as he arrives at the Conservative Party headquarters, after being announced as Britain's next Prime Minister, in London, Britain July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
On the final day of United Kingdom’s election campaign, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson had apparently hid in the fridge in order to avoid a TV interview.
The Prime Minister was supposed to be a part of a TV show namely Good Morning Britain.
As reported by The Guardian, “When the producer Jonathan Swain of the show asked Johnson “Morning prime minister, would you come on Good Morning Britain, prime minister?” Johnson’s aide can be heard mouthing “oh for f**k’s sake” in response.”
The reaction had come from Prime Minister’s press secretary, Rob Oxley, as named on air. It is no surprise that this reaction had the show’s hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid in shock.
Furthermore, the report in The Guardian stated, “When Swain presses the prime minister, stating he was live on the show, Johnson replied “I’ll be with you in a second” and walked off, before Piers exclaims “he’s gone into the fridge”. Johnson walks inside a fridge stacked with milk bottles with his aides. One person can be heard saying: “It’s a bunker.”
However, the sources of his party asserted that he did not ‘categorically hide in the fridge.’
But whatever the case may be Twitteratis did not take very long to trend #FridgeGate following the incident.
Various users have shared memes and their opinion, which certainly are not in favour of Johnson.
A user shared an image in which a news presenter can be seen interviewing a refrigerator. The user captioned the tweet as, “Seems like @afneil has finally caught up with @BorisJohnson #fridge #FridgeGate”
Seems like @afneil has finally caught up with @BorisJohnson #fridge #FridgeGate pic.twitter.com/N5lLQI6zqr— Swindon For Europe#FBPE (@Swindon4EU) December 12, 2019
Another user shared an image in which Johnson can be seen holding a placard which reads ‘Can I hide in your fridge?’
What a day. #FridgeGate pic.twitter.com/KTGDoiLk9c— Jeremy Corbyn for PM #VoteLabour (@JeremyCorbyn4PM) December 11, 2019
Props to whoever created this #GE2109 #FridgeGate #VoteTheToriesOut pic.twitter.com/JkKcGfcTlk— Robyn McMillan (@bru_dhearg) December 12, 2019
Did our Prime Minister actually hide in a fridge or did I eat too much cheese last night #FridgeGate #WTF pic.twitter.com/54vGc3BTAb— DelythMairJones (@DelythJones93) December 12, 2019
With no campaigning tomorrow, here's a little puzzle to keep you entertained until the polls close at 10pm. #generalerection #GE2019 #FridgeGate pic.twitter.com/foWxNaHTxh— East of Dulwich (@East_of_Dulwich) December 11, 2019
