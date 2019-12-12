UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson 'Hides in Fridge' to Avoid TV Interview

On the final day of United Kingdom’s election campaign, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson had apparently hid in the fridge in order to avoid a TV interview.

The Prime Minister was supposed to be a part of a TV show namely Good Morning Britain.

As reported by The Guardian, “When the producer Jonathan Swain of the show asked Johnson “Morning prime minister, would you come on Good Morning Britain, prime minister?” Johnson’s aide can be heard mouthing “oh for f**k’s sake” in response.”

The reaction had come from Prime Minister’s press secretary, Rob Oxley, as named on air. It is no surprise that this reaction had the show’s hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid in shock.

Furthermore, the report in The Guardian stated, “When Swain presses the prime minister, stating he was live on the show, Johnson replied “I’ll be with you in a second” and walked off, before Piers exclaims “he’s gone into the fridge”. Johnson walks inside a fridge stacked with milk bottles with his aides. One person can be heard saying: “It’s a bunker.”

However, the sources of his party asserted that he did not ‘categorically hide in the fridge.’

But whatever the case may be Twitteratis did not take very long to trend #FridgeGate following the incident.

Various users have shared memes and their opinion, which certainly are not in favour of Johnson.

A user shared an image in which a news presenter can be seen interviewing a refrigerator. The user captioned the tweet as, “Seems like @afneil has finally caught up with @BorisJohnson #fridge #FridgeGate”

Another user shared an image in which Johnson can be seen holding a placard which reads ‘Can I hide in your fridge?’

Did our Prime Minister actually hide in a fridge or did I eat too much cheese last night #FridgeGate #WTF pic.twitter.com/54vGc3BTAb — DelythMairJones (@DelythJones93) December 12, 2019

With no campaigning tomorrow, here's a little puzzle to keep you entertained until the polls close at 10pm. #generalerection #GE2019 #FridgeGate pic.twitter.com/foWxNaHTxh — East of Dulwich (@East_of_Dulwich) December 11, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.