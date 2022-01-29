UK Queen's Wax Statue Left Bald Under Hat, German Museum Says Done to Save Cost

You can trust Queen Elizabeth II of the UK to look all elegant and dignified but apparently, a wax museum in Germany does not show the Queen at her elegant best. The Panoptikum, based in Hamburg, shared a glimpse of their renovation work which revealed that the wax statue of the 95-year old monarch did not have hair under her hat. Before you get freaked out, like thousands who have seen the picture have, it was not an aesthetic decision on part of the Panoptikum but was done due to the high cost of hair replica. Dr Susanne Faerber, the managing partner of the museum, told Daily Mail that the hair used for the statues utilized real human hair which was expensive, as a result of which some of the figures that wore hats did not have complete hair under them. “We just install the amount of hair which is visible for the visitors," she said.

The waxwork of the Queen is shown wearing a pink hat with her hair poking out in images posted to the museum's Facebook page, and the hat matches the pink dress she is wearing. The museum is closed as part of its annual renovations, which include cleaning the wax figures, washing their hair and clothes, and performing any necessary repairs. Another shot shows the Queen’s hat lifted by Dr Faerber, revealing no hair underneath as the royal waxwork gets vacuumed.

On asked whether displaying the Queen this way was disrespectful, Dr Faerbar said people should keep in mind that it is just a statue and not the real person.

“Besides, Her Majesty's status in Germany differs from the royal family's treatment in the United Kingdom, where the press must be more careful when dealing with them," she said.

The photos have understandably created a stir on social media with people tweeting about how they can never ‘unsee’ a bald Queen.

Big shout out to Hamburg's Panoptikum wax museum for an image that will now haunt my every waking hour pic.twitter.com/c1FF3FzNwn— MrPaulRobinson (@MrPaulRobinson) January 27, 2022

The Panoptikum houses 120 recognizable figures which include Pope Benedict XVI, Greta Thunberg, Angelina Jolie, Donald Trump and former German chancellor Angela Merkel.

