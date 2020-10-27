UK Royals are Offering Rs 18.5 Lakh as Starting Salary for Housekeeping Job at Windsor Castle

The British Royal Family is hiring, and yes, you can apply too.

The job has been posted on the official website of The Royal Household and is a housekeeping job. It is a Level 2 Apprenticeship. The candidate selected for the job will get to live at the palace. They will be staying at Windsor Castle, but may also have to move around and work at the Buckingham Palace as well. The candidate will be trained both on and off the job to “upkeep, clean and care for interiors and items, ensuring they’re presented to their very best.”

It is a permanent position. The person will be trained for a period of 13 months and then be hired full-time.

The candidates need to be qualified in English and Math and if they aren't, they need to learn it on the job. Also, those with housekeeping experience will be given preference.

The job has its perks. For one, the person will get £19,140.09 (₹18.5 lakhs) as starting salary. They get to live in different palaces all around the year and 33 days of holidays in a year. Moreover, they get to enjoy luxuries and amenities pretty much like their royal employers, which includes tennis courts, swimming pools and other facilities. Oh, and travel expenses are covered too.

But it really isn't as easy as it sounds.

Philippa Smith, Managing Director at Silver Swan Recruitment Agency (the company responsible for recruiting for the royal family) said that finding the ideal candidate for the royal household is like "finding a needle in a haystack." Smith told Insider that every role in the household is very different and that on-the-job training is given more importance than qualifications.

Applications for the job close on October 28. That will be followed by a round of virtual interviews.

This has been followed by another vacancy at the Kensington Palace, where William and Kate, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live with their three children. The job, also for housekeeping, has been described as an “exciting opportunity to join a supportive and positive team”.