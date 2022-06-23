UK School's 'No Physical Contact' Policy Banning Students From Hugging Draws Ire

A school in the United Kingdom recently came under hot waters for a radical rule that its authorities rolled out. According to the new policy in effect, the students of the school are banned from any sort of physical contact with each other. The school that has applied this policy to its decorum is the Mossley Hollins High School on Huddersfield Road, Greater Manchester. The policy bans “carrying of other students, cuddling, or fighting.” Pupils are banned from hugging each other too.

As per a report by Metro, the school, after witnessing criticism in the media regarding the new “no contact rule”, released a statement defending its decision. “To further improve our positive school culture,” the school wrote, it is introducing the “no contact rule.” The new rule, as per the authorities, is put into effect so that everyone “feels safe in school,” “has positive attitude towards each other,” and “has healthy relationships with their peers,” among other reasons.

A former headteacher at the school, Drew Duncan, revealed that the policy has been in place for years and has been merely formalised now, reported Metro. According to Duncan, children were having a hard time making acquaintances and respecting each other’s personal space in school. And hence, the rule was put into effect.

“So, all we have done, is turn up our 25 years of good practice into an easy-to-follow rule to help our younger students pick up on what our primaries would normally have had the time to show them,” Duncan said.

According to the policy, students are not allowed to verbally or physically abuse each other. They are not allowed to throw any object. Students are directed to sit properly on benches and not overcrowd the place. Emma Halpin, an ex-member of the school, mentioned that nobody at the school was in favour of the policy and called it too pressuring for students, reported Manchester Evening News.

