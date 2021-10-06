UK Scientists Discover the Oldest Meat-eating Dinosaur Species in Wales

Scientists in England have discovered a fossil of an ancient carnivorous dinosaur which is one of the oldest meat-eating species. The study published in the Royal Society Open Science this month analysed the fossil of the dinosaur that lived over 200 million years ago in present-day Wales. The fossil of the dinosaur species was discovered in a quarry in the 1950s and was initially thought to be part of a different group of dinosaurs altogether. However, recent research has shown that the fossil represents an entirely new species of dinosaur called Pendraig milnerae.

The species have been named Pendraig milnerae. Pendraig translates to “chief dragon” in middle Welsh and milnerae honours the late Angela Milner, who was a revered member of the Natural History Museum’s dinosaur gallery and a researcher.

A team of five researchers from the UK’s Natural History Museum have co-authored the latest study and have found that the dinosaur lived between 200m and 215m years ago during the Late Triassic period. The study also speculates that the species had a body size similar to that of a modern-day chicken, but with its tail extending about a metre in length.

In a statement, Dr Stephan Spiekman, a research fellow at the Museum and the paper’s lead author, said, “There is no obvious character that sets this species apart. It has a certain combination of several characters that are unique amongst its group, which showed to us it was clearly a new species.”

The recently discovered species also had a mysterious past as it was lost, found and renamed over the last 40 years, mentioned a statement by the National History Museum. Senior researcher in palaeobiology at the Museum who studied under Angela and the co-authored the paper Susannah Maidment said that she told Angela that she could not find the fossil. Angela went away and a few hours later she had it, said Maidment. The co-author revealed that “Angela found the fossil in a drawer of crocodile material, and she must have had the specimen in her mind’s eye from when she had previously looked through it.” Maidment also mentioned that the research would not have been possible without Angela’s contribution.

