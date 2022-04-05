UK Serial Killer Kept in 'Monster Mansion' Warns He'd Kill Again if Released

Despite having spent 47 years in solitary confinement for the murder of four men, UK’s ‘most dangerous prisoner’ says that he wouldn’t hesitate in killing someone again. The chilling warning was made by serial killer Robert Maudsley in a letter to his nephew who revealed this startling information in a new documentary HMP Wakefield. He said that his uncle wrote to him about being happy in the confinement while also stating that he would kill someone if released, The Mirror reported. Robert Maudsley descended into the world of crime when he was just 21 years old. He murdered his first victim back in the 1970s after which he fled to London and started working as a male sex worker.

Robert later brutally murdered a pedophile and confessed to his crime. It was then that he was sent to the Broadmoor hospital which is home to some of the most dreaded criminals of Britain. However, even in the prison, Robert managed to kill a person with the help of another inmate and was then shifted to HMP Wakefield prison which is dubbed as UK’s “monster mansion".

Advertisement

In the new high security prison, Robert went on to kill two more inmates in a vigilante rampage. This resulted in him being sentenced to life imprisonment. Now, the 68-year-old killer spends 23 hours a day in a glass cell with just a toilet, sink and a concrete slab to sleep. In addition, he is also denied permission to interact with other prisoners or to spend time outside his cell.

Reportedly, Robert had earlier expressed his anguish over being locked up in solitary confinement in a letter. He had claimed that the confinement would lead to his psychological breakdown, mental illness and even suicide. Robert had also asked the prison authorities if he could have a pet in the cell while promising that he would not eat it. Moreover, troubled by the confinement, Robert had once also asked for a cyanide pill to end his life.

According to director of HMP Wakefield, Elliot Reed, the jail is known as the ‘Monster Mansion’ in the prison system and has kept behind bars some of the worst Category A prisoners in British criminal history.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.