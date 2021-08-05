How Did UK's Stonehenge Last so Long? Study Says Geochemical Fabric May Hold Secret

A new study suggests that Stonehenge, the prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain in England, may have survived this long because of the distinctive geochemical composition of the standing stones. The observation comes after an international team of scientists examined paper-thin slices of a core sample from one of the stone slabs in a microscope. These great sandstone slabs are also known as sarsens.

Since its extraction over 60 years ago, Philip’s Core, the 3.5-foot-long sample, has broken into six pieces, one of which — 67 mm — was borrowed by scientists for their study. Philip’s Core remained in the United States as a souvenir for decades before it was returned a couple of years ago, Daily Mail reported. Authors say that the Philip’s Core was taken from Stone 58, which is representative geochemically of 50 of the 52 sarsens remaining at Stonehenge.

And now due to the protected status of Stonehenge, it’s impossible to extract any sample directly from the remnants at the site today.

The study, titled “Petrological and geochemical characterisation of the sarsen stones at Stonehenge", was published in the journal PLOS One. It also showed that sarsen is primarily composed of sand-sized quartz grains, fixed firmly together by an interlocking mosaic of quartz crystals. This, the experts opine, may have been the primary reason why the great sandstones withstood everything over the past 5,000 years and why it was chosen as the material to construct such a monument.

Led by Professor David Nash at the University of Brighton, the study also involved geologists, geomorphologists and archaeologists from various institutions. The team said that the new analysis could be used to trace the sources of the remaining stones as well.

Professor Nash said that his team CT-scanned the rock, zapped it with X-rays, looked at it under various microscopes and analysed its sedimentology and chemistry. He added that this sample was probably the most analysed piece of stone after the Moon rock.

Sarsens, England, Professor Nash, Stonehenge

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here