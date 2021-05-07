UK Student Pranks Housemate By Wrapping Absolutely Everything in Tin Foil

Living away from home as students, one comes to develop many unforgettable friendships, especially with their fellow housemates and neighbours. However, Katy Hughes’ neighbour seems to be more of a prankster who draws enjoyment from hilarious antics. A student at Nottingham Trent University, Katy was in for a surprise when she entered her room earlier this week to discover that everything in it has been wrapped in a tin foil. In a video shared by Daily Mail, Nat Openshaw, who happens to be Katy’s neighbour at Tring, Hertfordshire, grabbed the opportunity when she left to visit her family and found the room all to himself.

The 21-year-old student, who lives in the flat above, spent £20 and more than five hours covering everything from her toilet to every wall in 20 to 18-metre-long rolls of tin foil. Nat had neatly covered Katy’s entire room in silver tin foil and even recorded the entire process. The young student posted the video clips on his TikTok handle and since then they have attracted more than 1,46,000 views and 15,000 likes, reports Daily Mail.

The reason why Nat went to such lengths, was the wish to take revenge from Katy after she had swapped his comfortable mattress for an old one which he didn’t notice until he went to bed. He also said that Katy is like a magpie who loves shiny things.

Nat also recorded Katy’s reaction after she returned to her room a few days later. Katy was obviously surprised to discover everything from her toilet seat to walls and doors covered in silver tin foil and was heard asking Nat how long it took him to accomplish the task. Clearly in disbelief, Katy further said that she feels like she is in a bad dream, as her housemates filmed her reaction to the room’s silvery makeover. Now we can all expect Katy and her friends to plot equally impressive and shrewd revenge.

