Home » News » Buzz » UK Student Who Went to Afghanistan for 'Adventure' Evacuated, Faces Online Backlash
2-MIN READ

UK Student Who Went to Afghanistan for 'Adventure' Evacuated, Faces Online Backlash

Mr Routledge has shared of his evacuation to Dubai what it claimed to be as British Army plane. ( Credits: Twitter/ Shutterstock)

Miles Routledge, 21, had said that he wanted to explore what he described as the 'worst place in the world'. He is a physics student of Loughborough University.

A 21-year-old British student named Miles Routledge who had gone to Afghanistan on ‘holiday’ last week and got stuck in Kabul amid the Taliban takeover has been finally rescued. According to Manchester Evening News, Routledge had described Afghanistan as the ‘worst place in the world’ and wanted to visit it. After the Taliban captured Kabul, he was forced to hide until he got evacuated by the British Army on Tuesday.

The incident surrounding Routledge sparked severe backlash on social media even as the youngster has been updating all about his experiences on social media including Facebook, Twitch and 4achan. He finally shared a video about his evacuation to Dubai on social media where he wrote, “The happy ending: landed in Dubai thanks to the brilliant people at the British army. All safe!"

After reports of his travel and subsequent evacuation spread, Routledge seems to have deleted all posts related to Afghanistan from his social media handles. During an interview with The Spectator he said he was under the impression that the country will not fall for another month, so he travelled across different places.

A video has surfaced on Twitter where Routledge is seen sitting inside a huge aircraft full of people being evacuated.

“I thought [Afghanistan] looked quite nice, the food seemed amazing and it was dirt cheap,” he told The Times. The UK student said he was forced to wear a burqa disguise to flee to Kabul Airport in search of help after the Taliban takeover.

Intermet users’ reactions were not kind towards Routledge who called him out for his reckless decision to go to the war-torn country at such a time.

Here are few reactions:

Routledge is from UK’s Birmingham and is a physics student of Loughborough University.

first published:August 19, 2021, 20:15 IST