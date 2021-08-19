UK Student Who Went to Afghanistan for 'Adventure' Evacuated, Faces Online Backlash

A 21-year-old British student named Miles Routledge who had gone to Afghanistan on ‘holiday’ last week and got stuck in Kabul amid the Taliban takeover has been finally rescued. According to Manchester Evening News, Routledge had described Afghanistan as the ‘worst place in the world’ and wanted to visit it. After the Taliban captured Kabul, he was forced to hide until he got evacuated by the British Army on Tuesday.

The incident surrounding Routledge sparked severe backlash on social media even as the youngster has been updating all about his experiences on social media including Facebook, Twitch and 4achan. He finally shared a video about his evacuation to Dubai on social media where he wrote, “The happy ending: landed in Dubai thanks to the brilliant people at the British army. All safe!"

After reports of his travel and subsequent evacuation spread, Routledge seems to have deleted all posts related to Afghanistan from his social media handles. During an interview with The Spectator he said he was under the impression that the country will not fall for another month, so he travelled across different places.

A video has surfaced on Twitter where Routledge is seen sitting inside a huge aircraft full of people being evacuated.

The end of the Lord Miles Le-vesconte Routledge in Afghanistan saga. From his Facebook: “The happy ending: landed in Dubai thanks to the brilliant people at the British Army. All safe!” pic.twitter.com/TWyoF9cymD— ꧁꧂ ’࿆۞ (@Reach4ACopsGun) August 17, 2021

“I thought [Afghanistan] looked quite nice, the food seemed amazing and it was dirt cheap,” he told The Times. The UK student said he was forced to wear a burqa disguise to flee to Kabul Airport in search of help after the Taliban takeover.

Intermet users’ reactions were not kind towards Routledge who called him out for his reckless decision to go to the war-torn country at such a time.

Here are few reactions:

Spoilt British 22 year old disaster tourist Miles Routledge has now been evacuated from KabulHaving gone to be in one of the 'top 10 most dangerous places in the world', he took a slot that a far less privileged Afghan citizen could have used to escape https://t.co/uFhN3XM83q — Julien Hoez (@JulienHoez) August 17, 2021

Why was he prioritized for evacuation? He should have been at the back of the line behind British citizens there serving the country and the Afghans who helped them. They all performed a useful service which he did not.— Kai (@UnderAntares) August 17, 2021

Glad he took a spot on that plane that could have got an Afghani girl or woman out instead. Cuz ya know…adventure! — Ryan Barber (@HeartsUnity) August 19, 2021

Routledge is from UK’s Birmingham and is a physics student of Loughborough University.

