UK Teenage Girl Survives Attack by Nile Crocodile, Says 'Very Lucky' to be Alive

An 18-year-old girl in the United Kingdom had a fearful encounter with a 10-foot-long crocodile, and she survived to tell the tale. Amelie Osborn-Smith was on vacation with her friends in Zambia when she ended up fighting for her life after being dragged into the water by a Nile crocodile, which is a native to the freshwater habitats of Africa. The Nile crocodile – a very aggressive reptile – capable of taking almost any animal within its range, is currently present in 26 countries and is widely spread throughout sub-Saharan Africa.

According to a LADBible report, the near-death experience happened when Amelie was swimming near Victoria Falls and the 18-year-old was resting her leg over the side of her boat. Her father, Major Brent Osborn-Smith, revealed that while her daughter was resting, a crocodile clamped its jaws around her leg and dragged her into the water.

Her friends noticed the large reptile and started punching it, managing to drag Amelie back into the boat. She was taken to a nearby clinic and was later moved to Zambia’s capital, where surgeons treated her wounds.

Amelie’s father stated that the rescue crew was surprised as his daughter “didn’t even shed a tear” during the encounter. After the near-death experience, Amelie spoke from her hospital bed in Medland Hospital. The hospital shared the interview on its Facebook page.

According to the hospital, Amelie was to be discharged within 48 hours. During the chat, the teenager said that she thought she would lose her foot after the encounter. Amelie added that she consoled herself that no matter if she loses her foot, she would be alive. But fortunately, the doctors were able to treat her wounds and assured her that she would be able to walk again.

After her survival, Amelie said she considers herself “very lucky” to have to come out alive of the crocodile attack.

