UK Teenager Keeps Friend Hostage for Drinking Her Expensive Vodka

An 18th birthday party ended with an unexpected feud between two friends, with one getting a 14-month sentence. Clarity Kennedy, a resident of Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, invited some friends over to celebrate her birthday. The morning after the bash, she threw a fit over an emptied £80 (Rs8000) bottle of vodka, which she bought for her birthday. Kennedy accused her friend Laura Creedon of drinking the expensive bottle and demanded reimbursement. When Laura did not comply, Kennedy decided to threaten the money out of Laura and picked up a kitchen knife. She stopped Laura from leaving her from the flat and told her that she was keeping her hostage until she paid for the bottle of vodka.

Kennedy even hit Laura on the head with a bottle and left Laura’s head with bruises and bumps. After a two-hour struggle, Laura managed to escape, after which, she informed the law enforcement officials, who apprehended Kennedy, reports Daily Mail.

Kennedy was brought to the court and was sentenced to 14-month detention, suspended for two years, and was ordered 60 hours of unpaid work. In the argument, Laura’s prosecutor mentioned, “Kennedy got an eight-inch kitchen knife and began waving it around threatening Miss Creedon. She threatened to put her in handcuffs and stab her if she informed the police.”

The judge at the bench, Judge Peter Cooke, said, “If a proper adult had done that, then the verdict wouldn’t be changed from two years in prison. However, this was the day after your 18th birthday, so we will consider two-third of what an adult would receive.”

The court observed that what Kennedy did to her friend Laura was “appalling.” As a result, Kennedy was sentenced to 14 months to “reflect the wickedness” of her actions. In her defence, it was noticed by her lawyer that Kennedy was naïve and immature and was unable to manage her emotions properly.

