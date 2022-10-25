UK Train Passenger Praised for Refusing to Give Up Her First Class Seat to Old Woman

A train passenger, traveling from London to Aberdeen after a 2-week-long work trip abroad, has received widespread support online after she refused to give up her seat for an elderly woman on the 7-hour long ride. The lady in her early 30s took to Reddit and posted on the popular thread AITA describing her plight. She revealed that she had pre-booked a first-class seat for her journey with the knowledge that it would guarantee her privacy and ample space to get work done.

Take a look at her post titled “AITA for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”

The seat assigned to the woman was one of the carriage’s ‘priority seats’–usually situated at the ends of the coach. They are specifically designed for those who are not able to stand for a long time, for example, the disabled and the elderly. The 32-year-old clarified in her post that she did not know that her assigned seat was a priority one.

Describing the incident further, the woman revealed that soon after she boarded the train, an elderly woman who looked aged about 60 “quite rudely” asked her to move out of the seat so that she could sit down. She wrote in her post: “I told her I’d booked the seat and she’d need to speak to a member of staff to find her one.” The elderly woman then pointed out that there were no more seats available in First Class and the rest of the train. The 32-year-old passenger then reiterated that she would not move from her seat.

Afterwards, a train guard came over to the duo to try and sort out the situation. The conversation revealed that the elderly woman had only booked a ‘return ticket’ and did not have any reservations. The guard then asked the 32-year-old passenger if she would consider moving but she refused again.

Reddit users came out in support of the woman who shared the post and said she had ample reasons for standing her ground. While several posters called out the train company for assigning her the seat, others pointed out that she didn’t have to make herself severely uncomfortable on account of someone else. One user said: “The train company is wrong here. They sold the disability seats as the most expensive seats on the train. Then they tried to get the person who bought those seats to move to standard. Those seats should in my honest opinion never be sold unless the occupier is disabled. That’s on the train operator. It’s not on you.”

A user added, ” If they offered to refund my ticket price I’d move. But no incentive? Nah.”

Sharing his experience, a person said, “Not familiar with UK trains but I have seen disability seats specially marked when buying sports tickets.”

