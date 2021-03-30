buzz

UK Trio Throws Litter Outside the Car, Cops Escort them Back to the Point to Clean it Up

The picture was shown on Twitter.

The tweet also mentions that the details of the incident have also been passed on to the Environment Agency.

It is known that littering the streets and places is a shameful thing, yet some people continue to indulge in it. Recently, police department asked a trio to drive back to the spot where they had dumped trash and clean it. This incident happened in England. Taking to Twitter, the Central Motorway Police Group shared a picture in which the accused persons can be seen cleaning up the trash that they had thrown in an ERA bay.The post informed that the incident came to light after the highway authorities caught it on a CCTV camera at M6 J12 to J13. After that, the authorities informed the police, who intercepted the vehicle at M6 J14 to J15. The vehicle in which the accused were travelling was a Passat. The police then asked them to drive back to the spot where they had thrown trash and clean it up. In the picture that the police has shared, one can see all of them pick up the stuff that they had thrown and put it in a black plastic bag. The tweet also mentions that the details of the incident have also been passed on to the Environment Agency.

Ever since the post has been shared, the netizens have been sharing all kinds of opinions on the incident. Some people have lauded the police for their swift action, while a bunch of users have hit out at the people who dumped the trash. A seemingly annoyed person wrote, "The vehicle used to transport the rubbish to the crime scene should be crushed. Show these crimes having real consequences and it might stop a few more. Did they take it to a tip? I doubt it unless you escorted them there.”

A different user who was impressed by the police added, “Good job lads. We need more of this please. I just can’t understand people who dump rubbish. Why? just put it in your bin or take to the local tip FFS.”

Here is a look at some of the other reactions:

What are your thoughts about the cops’ approach to get the roads cleaned?

first published:March 30, 2021, 19:00 IST