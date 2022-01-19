UK University Lecturer Fired For Being 'Too Loud' Gets Rs 1 Crore in Compensation

After being dismissed from her job allegedly for being too loud, a university lecturer has been awarded £100,000 (over Rs 1 crore) in damages by an employment tribunal in the UK. According to a report by The Mirror, Dr Annette Plaut (59) worked in the physics department at the University of Exeter for nearly three decades. She claimed that the university had fired her for her overbearing 'loud' voice and that it was unfair. However, after suing her employer in court, a tribunal ordered the university to pay damages and stated that the dismissal was unfair. Dr Annette was the first female academic to join the university’s physics department back in 1990. Being born in Germany, Annette’s Jewish parents had fled to the UK as children. She had defended her termination saying that “the loud voice comes from my family background and is perfectly normal.” She also claimed that her 'loud' voice is considered acceptable amongst people having eastern and middle European Jewish backgrounds and that she never faced such an issue while working in Germany and New York.

The lecturer, who had been earlier suspended twice, alleged that it was both her gender and loudness that led to her termination and that she contradicted the stereotype that women should speak softly. Meanwhile, the university refuted Annette’s claims and argued that it had nothing to do with her gender or voice but rather the way she behaved with two PhD students.

As per the tribunal’s judgement, it was observed that having worked at the university for decades, Dr Annette’s life was centred on the university. While awarding Rs 1 crore in damages to her, the order further stated that due to Annette’s unfair dismissal, she also could not retain access to university email accounts and other facilities.

The judgement also stated that reinstating Annette would not be practical as there were entrenched biases against her in the senior echelon and human resource department of the university. “Every aspect of her life and future was at risk, and for no good reason, and unfairly,” the judgement added,”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.