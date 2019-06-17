UK Woman Asks for Mariah Carey Cake on Birthday, Gets Marie Curie One Instead

What’s in a name? A lot, if it is on a birthday cake.

A girl in England ended up getting a Marie Curie-themed cake due to a mix-up by her colleagues.

“My cousin in England told her colleagues she wanted a Mariah Carey birthday cake. They misunderstood, and is the cake they made her instead. It’s Marie Curie, looking very festive,” author Harriet Lye posted on Twitter.

My cousin in England told her colleagues she wanted a Mariah Carey birthday cake. They misunderstood, and is the cake they made her instead. It’s Marie Curie, looking very festive. pic.twitter.com/LMHJnMATqD — Harriet Alida Lye (@harrietalida) June 14, 2019

Marie Curie was a Polish and naturalized-French physicist and chemist who became the first woman to win a Nobel Prize for her pioneering research on radioactivity. Mariah Carey, on the other hand, is an American singer, songwriter, and actress.

Lye’s tweet of the hilarious mix-up has gone viral on the social media site, drawing thousands of likes, shares and comments.

Marie Curie is winning this cake game pic.twitter.com/qOLMqcWyuc — Chi (@AllTheOpposites) June 17, 2019

I WOULD VERY MUCH APPRECIATE MARIE CURIE BIRTHDAY CAKE INSTEAD OF MARIAH CAREY'S. ANYONE CAN GET 5 GRAMMY AWARDS - ONLY ONE LADY HAS TWO NOBEL PRIZES #MarieCurie #DoubleNoble https://t.co/OsjqXsXYRC — Plavo Falha (@FlavioPala) June 15, 2019

My birthday is July 9. I am begging someone to get me this Marie Curie cake!!! pic.twitter.com/JbEZ2P8RYV — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) June 16, 2019

Life goals. Where’s my Marie Curie cake? https://t.co/cTU4PiYWb6 — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) June 16, 2019

I wish I lived in a world where Marie Curie cakes were more popular than Mariah Carey cakes. https://t.co/qrxxdkjupj — Alex Psirides (@psirides) June 15, 2019

Well, it looks like Marie Curie might just be more popular than Mariah Carey after all!