1-min read

UK Woman Asks for Mariah Carey Cake on Birthday, Gets Marie Curie One Instead

Did you get you Marie Curie cake?

Trending Desk

Updated:June 17, 2019, 6:09 PM IST
UK Woman Asks for Mariah Carey Cake on Birthday, Gets Marie Curie One Instead
What’s in a name? A lot, if it is on a birthday cake.

A girl in England ended up getting a Marie Curie-themed cake due to a mix-up by her colleagues.

“My cousin in England told her colleagues she wanted a Mariah Carey birthday cake. They misunderstood, and is the cake they made her instead. It’s Marie Curie, looking very festive,” author Harriet Lye posted on Twitter.

Marie Curie was a Polish and naturalized-French physicist and chemist who became the first woman to win a Nobel Prize for her pioneering research on radioactivity. Mariah Carey, on the other hand, is an American singer, songwriter, and actress.

Lye’s tweet of the hilarious mix-up has gone viral on the social media site, drawing thousands of likes, shares and comments.

Well, it looks like Marie Curie might just be more popular than Mariah Carey after all!

