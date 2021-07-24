UK Woman Battling With Melanoma Reveals Risks of Overexposure to Sunlight

Many doctors advise patients suffering from Vitamin D deficiency to bask in the sun for a while. Sun rays are very important to make our bones strong. However, it is very important to understand how a person should step out in the sun and for how long since overexposure can not only cause temporary sunburns but also life-threatening diseases. Since the ozone layer of the earth is continuously depleting, many harmful ultraviolet rays reach us that can cause serious health problems including skin cancer.

Jacqui Drake, who has stage 4 melanoma, commonly known as skin cancer, is making people aware about the importance of protection from sunlight. Recently, she teamed with a bowel cancer patient Sandra Hudson, whom she met during her treatment. The duo has launched a fun children’s book called Adventures in the Sun with Edi, Hassan and Chen. The picture book has been written in order to get across the message of staying safe in the sun.

The interactive book is about three children who live on the same street. The story covers a week in their school holidays and outdoor activities. The sun awareness book also teaches children about general cleanliness habits like washing hands after using the washroom and brushing teeth before going to bed.

The profits earned from the sale of this book will be used to help people battling cancer. Jacqui has been trying to raise funds for all cancer patients of the UK’s Leeds Hospital Charity for a long time.

During the launch of the book, Jacqui said mostly elders do not educate children about the risks of sunlight. While sending children to play in snow, people take all sorts of precautions, however, when it comes to spending time in the sun, an SPF or a hat isn’t considered as important.

Those who burn more easily in the sun have a higher chance of developing diseases. But it’s not only those who turn crimson should worry, anyone spending a lot of time in the sunrays could be inviting danger.

Jacqui says even when the sky is cloudy, it is important to step out only after putting on sunscreen. The sun is always there and overcast weather can be deceiving. She wants people to understand that they always need to protect their skin.

