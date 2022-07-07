UK Woman Calls Police to Get Rid of 'Massive' Spider in Her House, Receives Backlash

A UK woman received backlash from the police after she called them to get rid of a spider. Taking to Twitter, West Yorkshire Police posted an audio clip. The woman, in the clip, can be heard asking the call operator to get someone to remove a “massive” spider out of her house. The caption of the audio clip read, “Please don’t ring 999 if there’s a spider in your house. This is just one example of an inappropriate call that we’ve had to our 999 emergency line. On average, we receive 120 calls a day to our 999 line that are not a life or death emergency. One is too many.”

Here is the tweet:

Please don't ring 999 if there's a spider in your house. This is just one example of an inappropriate call that we've had to our 999 emergency line. On average, we receive 120 calls a day to our 999 line that are not a life or death emergency. One is too many.@WYP_Contact pic.twitter.com/ykzwmRhvGR — West Yorkshire Police (@WestYorksPolice) July 4, 2022

“Hiya, you’re probably gonna go mad at me right but I’ve literally tried ringing everyone and you’re my last hope. I need someone to come and get this spider out of my house,” the woman says in the clip. “It’s absolutely massive and I’m not even joking!” she added. To this, the operator responds, “Unfortunately the police wouldn’t be able to come and get a spider out of your house.” The clip has over 1.5K views now.

Netizens were angered on this stupid phone call. One person wrote, “Should have responded and took her address, Then turned up to issue her with a fine.” Another wrote, “They should be billed for wasting time.”

Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the video with their caption. One person wrote, “People who MISUSE 999 should be tracked down and fined.”

Meanwhile, in another spider-related incident, the health minister of Queensland, Australia met with an unexpected encounter after a poisonous huntsman spider was spotted walking on her feet. This happened back in 2021 when she was addressing a press conference on the novel coronavirus pandemic. In a video shared on Twitter by 7News Brisbane, Yvette is seen standing at a podium. Right next to her, a man is seen explaining her words to the deaf and dumb people. The minister is giving the latest updates related to the Covid-19 pandemic when a journalist sitting in front points to a spider walking on her leg. Surprised but calm, the minister asked to remove it.

