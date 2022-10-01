UK Woman Claims Of Spotting Three Crocodiles Off the UK Coast During an Outing With Family

A woman on a holiday claims to have spotted three crocodiles swimming off the UK coast. According to Scarborough News, the woman named Sarah Craven stated that she spotted suspicious creatures in the sea during an outing with her family in North Yorkshire. Reportedly, it was one of her stepsons who first noticed the reptiles and screamed “crocodiles.” The spotting occurred when the family was trekking along the cliffs of Blue Dolphin Caravan Park between Filey and Cayton Bay. The 40-year-old initially thought that they must be a bunch of dolphins jumping above the water surfaced.

However, seconds later the family saw the reptiles appearing on the surface of the water. Sarah Craven immediately clicked photos of the bizarre event. Reportedly, the 40-year-old also moved to the clifftop to get a better look at the creatures. Craven, who is a special effects make-up artist, claimed there were three crocodiles, seemingly two adults, and one baby. She stated that the largest one was likely to be 12 feet long. She told Scarborough News that she clearly saw two legs at the front and two at the back. In addition to this, the skin of the creature was kind of bumpy similar to that of an alligator or crocodile.

She explained, “If a closer look is taken you can see the back legs swimming. I saw both front legs and back legs with long pointy tails swishing behind, the skin looked bumpy like crocodile or alligator skin. We then noticed a smaller one in between the large ones.” Reportedly, Craven also uploaded a video of the event on Facebook which ended up a great topic of discussion online. While some viewers found the event astonishing, others believed that Craven was mistaken adding that it could have been just some rocks floating on the water.

Meanwhile, the coordinator at Amphibian and Reptile Groups, UK, Angelina Julain, stated that it is highly unlikely for a crocodile to be roaming in the North sea. She said, “It is extremely unlikely that she has spotted actual living crocodiles in the North Sea – lovely as the idea sounds.” According to Julian, the creatures could have been any marine creature including walrus, turtles, or floating debris.

Even after receiving the contradiction, Craven maintains that the three creatures were definitely crocodiles.

