UK Woman Claims She's Terrified of Leaving Home as 'Aliens' May Abduct Her

Time and again people have come up with bizarre claims of witnessing extraterrestrial life or objects. While some vehemently deny the existence of aliens and UFOs, others have a strong belief that there is life outside Earth. Now, a 51-year-old woman from Liverpool, England has claimed that she has had a number of alien encounters and fears that she might get abducted by one, as reported by Daily Star.

The woman, Sacha Christie, is scared to leave her home as she believes aliens or UFOs are always somewhere near her. “I’m not too sure where most UFOs frequent, but it does sometimes feel like they are always somewhere near me,” said the mother of five.

Christie added that whenever she steps out of her home, she gets scared by looking at the sky and wondering what she might see next.

Christie has so far witnessed nine sightings of extraterrestrial life and spotted a UFO for the first time when she was just seven years old. With so many encounters, Christie is puzzled that why only she can see the aliens and wishes that they would stop bothering her.

Sharing one instance, Christie said that she was once on a trip with her family in 1997 when she spotted a craft in the sky and even saw a barefoot alien running past her. She shared that her ex-partner Steve noticed some fluorescent light in the sky which appeared to be getting bigger.

As everyone looked to the sky, her son Louie told her that he felt something touching his foot. Baffled by the events, Christie stood there for a minute when she heard something running behind her barefoot. Before she could realise, the thing bumped into Christie and her “chest exploded.”

Terrified, Christie ran to her house in panic and could not even see where she was going. “I just knew I needed to run,” she added.

Christie is now fed up with the frequent encounters that have caused her to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. “My head feels like I am in space,” she said. She insisted that she prefers to stay at home and attends yearly UFO conventions where people share their extra-terrestrial experiences.

