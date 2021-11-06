UK Woman Curtails Online Shopping, Pays off Rs 17 Lakh Loan in 11 Months

A 40-year-old woman from England paid off her long pending loans by stopping monthly purchases from popular online shopping store Amazon.

Gemma Jordan, 40-year-old single mother and a shopping addict, used to spend lakhs of rupees by making online purchases. Gemma learnt that she was wasting a large amount of money on unnecessary online purchases after downloading a free money management app.

The money management app using a mix of artificial and human intelligence suggested Gemma on how to save her money and made recommendations where she could make her investments.

Gemma said that she had accumulated quite a lot of debt over time just on basic things like meeting the household needs, running the cars and making new purchases, the Mirror reported.

She used to maintain Excel spreadsheets for years to record her expenditures, loan amount and balances. Yet she failed to manage her credit cards and loans

Gemma also said that on using the money management app she realised that she was a bit addicted to online shopping especially Amazon. She used to spend hundreds of pounds every month ordering unnecessary stuff from Amazon.

“I used to see random stuff on TikTok and then I would order it,” Gemma was quoted as saying by Mirror.

Following the money management apps guidelines, she stopped buying anything from Amazon for the next few months. Now she used to put the money saved from online purchases towards her debts.

Gemma also learnt that apart from online shopping from Amazon she used to spend a large sum of her money ordering food online. Gemma narrated that she was not only spending 17,000 Pounds equivalent to Rs17,00,000 just on Amazon but was overspending money as it is too easy to splurge online.

Gemma successfully paid off Rs17,00,000 loan amount by not shopping or purchasing food online for 11 months.

