UK Woman Decides Not to Buy Sponges, For She Can't Stop Eating Them

A 44-year-old woman in the United Kingdom has had to stop buying sponges for her home. The reason is hilarious, to say the least. She can’t resist her urge to eat them. Claire Louise Owen, from Criccieth, North Wales in UK, started chewing sponges at the age of 14.

In her teenage years, she reportedly developed the urge to eat sponges during her first period. She chomped through one sponge in a week when her cravings were at their worst. She stashes sponges in her knicker drawer to eat them throughout the day when she craves them.

Claire believes that she suffers from pica, an eating disorder that makes her crave non-food items having no nutritional value. However, she was too embarrassed to speak to her General Physician, Metro reported. Now, Claire, along with her husband Gwilym, has decided to stop buying bath sponges to curb her strange appetite. “I like the ripping sensation, putting a sponge in my mouth, ripping, chewing and swallowing it. It’s the texture that I like – they taste horrible,” she said. She said that she eats sponges for the flavour even after having a bar of chocolate. She keeps sponges in her bedroom drawer and takes two to three bits in a day. Claire, the mother of two, said that her cravings intensify when she is on her period. Considering health implications, she is now trying to avoid buying another sponge to eat. The family has now decided that they will not buy new sponges. Claire thought that an iron deficiency could be the cause of her addiction to sponge before she came to know about Pica, the eating disorder. Her family is now aware of her sponge-eating habit. They are working with Claire to help her get rid of the habit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.