UK Woman Discovers Speakeasy, Bar Under Her Kitchen and Bookshelf

A UK woman has accidentally discovered a secret room in her kitchen. When the woman, whose TikTok username is @theresapizza, opened the kitchen cabinet, she discovered a set of stairs leading to a well-stocked bar and a speakeasy behind the bookshelf, reported The Sun.

People on TikTok are extremely impressed with her discovery, and the video has over a million likes. She has captioned her video: “When I’m bored and realise I have a speakeasy under my kitchen island.”

In the video, she is seen walking into the kitchen and opening a cabinet door which reveals a flight of stairs.

She then stoops down and goes down the steps into a room full of wine. After that, she springs another surprise on her viewers. After showing people the speakeasy, she walks into another room that has a bookcase on the wall.

This second room is full of alcohol bottles, a bar, and bar stools.

The epic speakeasy could easily accommodate a party and would be where we would want to hang out if there was an apocalypse.

She then followed up the tour by showing how bands perform there. In the bar, there are numerous tables and chairs for people to sit down on and watch the two TVs which are set up on the wall.

Needless to say, people on her account were extremely impressed and left various comments on her video. One person said, “Tell me you are rich without telling me.”

Another one added: “There’s a dead mouse under my sink.”

Well, talk about finding hidden treasures in one’s home!

