UK Woman Dumps 'Ghost' Lover after He Kept 'Disappearing' and Started Doing 'Drugs'

A British woman, called off her wedding with a ghost because he allegedly "kept disappearing" and started doing "drugs" and attending "parties".

Amethyst Realm had fallen in love with the "sexy" ghost on her trip to Australia in 2018. Since then they have been in a relationship and have reportedly consummated the relation on a flight, as reported by the New York Post.

Speaking on chat show, This Morning, the 32-year-old woman said that it was during their recent vacation to Thailand that she noticed an odd behaviour in her ghost fiance.

"It was going really well until we went on holiday and that was about last May and then he completely changed," she was quoted as saying.

She further said that he could have fallen in with a bad crowd while they were on a holiday. "He just started becoming really inconsiderate,” added Realm.

In the interview, Realm also alleged that he would disappear for long hours and when he would return, there would be other spirits along with him which the lady didn't really like.

'It was going really well until we went on holiday ... and then he completely changed'After Amethyst met and fell in love with ghost Ray, they’ve now decided to part ways after he began acting oddly.Watch the full chat on the ITV Hub 🕙👉https://t.co/Q7IV485mUn pic.twitter.com/sLkpArOkUr — This Morning (@thismorning) October 14, 2020

That is when Realm thought he started attending a little too many parties and doing drugs. Hence, they finally decided to call off the wedding.

In an earlier report, the spiritual counselor admitted that she had cheated her former human boyfriend with a ghost and since then she has had supernatural affairs with 20 paranormal beings.

Realm also opened up about how she stumbled upon her spooky match in Australia that led to developing her out-of-the world feelings for her dead fiance.

Although initially upset, but later her friends and families accepted Realm's unusual flings and engagement. She had even planned to conduct her wedding through a 'Pagan' ceremony.

As per the report, she said, "Orgasms I have with my spirit lovers have been way more satisfying than any I’ve had with ordinary men."